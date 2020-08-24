First@4: Sioux Falls homicide update; New record high for active COVID-19 cases in S.D.; School case counts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Review the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Police have released more info on the victim and suspect in Sioux Falls’ latest homicide.

28-year-old Roseanne Eagleroad called for help as she walked near Russell Street and Kiwanis Avenue before collapsing in front of a business and died. Police believe she died from a stab wound.

32-year-old William Little was arrested Sunday and is facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in south Dakota increased once again on Monday.

Health officials confirmed nearly 150 new cases, bringing the total to 11,425. There are currently more than 1,500 active cases in the state.

The number of people in the hospital also increased to 65. No new deaths were reported. 130 more patients recovered from the virus.

A fourth person who worked COVID-19 Security for the Crow Creek Tribe has died.

57-year-old Ethel Left Hand Bull died of complications from the virus on Saturday. She was on life support at a hospital in Sioux Falls for more than a month.

Three other members of the Crow Creek Tribe’s COVID-19 Security team have died from the virus. The Crow Creek tribe recently disbanded the security teams.

As of Monday, at least six school districts in the state of South Dakota have had coronavirus cases with students or staff.

School districts are required to report known COVID-19 cases to the DOH. DOH officials said they are releasing the total number of COVID-19 cases in schools but not the individual school districts.

The DOH website says that 829 schools had no COVID-19 cases as of August 22.

