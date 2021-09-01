First@4: Sioux Falls healthcare officials encourage COVID mitigation; Former Vermillion teacher arrested; Bodycam footage of Ravnsborg released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Healthcare leaders in Sioux Falls are encouraging the public to ramp up COVID mitigation efforts as cases and hospitalizations surge in the area.

‘Take action now’: Sioux Falls health care leaders say time to increase COVID-19 mitigation efforts is here

Over 500 new cases of the virus were reported in South Dakota on Wednesday.

The 578 new cases brings the number of active cases to 5,370. Hospitalizations also increased to 229, up from 216 on Tuesday.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 578 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,069; Active cases at 5,370

A 23-year-old former Vermillion teacher has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, stalking, and providing alcohol for a minor in Clay County.

Former Vermillion High School teacher accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

Body camera footage of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has been released from his August 22 traffic stop for speeding.

Bodycam footage shows AG Ravnsborg getting speeding ticket

A panel of lawmakers has recommended to the legislature that home-grown marijuana plants for medical use should be banned.

Subcommittee recommends outlawing home-grown medical marijuana in South Dakota

