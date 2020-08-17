First@4: Sioux Falls COVID-19 update; S.D. case count; Alert issued for missing girl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Percent positive COVID-19 rates in the Sioux Falls area have been increasing since late July, but the city’s mayor says there has not been a corresponding increase in hospitalization rates.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other health organizations shows that most people who got COVID-19 have not been hospitalized and a low number of people who need hospitalization have not needed intensive care units.

Local health care systems are finding some COVID-19 patients who could be at risk for hospitalization are being monitored and treated at home instead, said Dr. Mike Wilde of Sanford Health.

Active coronavirus cases increased in South Dakota for the second straight day, according to Monday’s update by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases increased to 1,194.

On Monday, there were 86 new coronavirus cases announced, bringing the state’s total to 10,360. There have now been 9,013 total recoveries; the death toll remained at 153.

Local doctors in Sioux Falls say parents need to plan ahead for the increase in coronavirus cases that will happen when schools open.

The two doctors said parents should find out if they have time off available from work and will be allowed to stay home with their children if needed during the pandemic.

Some private school classes started this week in the Sioux Falls area. Sioux Falls public schools are scheduled to start Aug. 27.

Authorities are asking for your help to find a missing teenager.

Officials say 13-year-old Jasmin Jarvis was last seen at her home in Rapid City on Thursday; she left without her medication. The state of South Dakota issued an Endangered Missing Alert for her on Monday.

She was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt, dark-colored pants and black Nike tennis shoes.

