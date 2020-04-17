First@4: Sioux Falls COVID-19 data; Tracking movements; Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group All Stars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

The city of Sioux Falls presented its latest COVID-19 data to the city council during an informational meeting this afternoon.

Ahead of looking at the latest modeling information, Mayor Paul TenHaken said he believes steps needed to slow the spread of the virus could be accomplished by adjusting current ordinances and crowd limiting measures, rather than a stay-at-home order. You can watch the full meeting video in the story included below.

Earlier on Friday, Public Health Director Jill Franken expressed concern that people are not following the request to stay home as much anymore.

The city says looking at cell phone and traffic data, officials are seeing more movement than in previous weeks. Recent data from a cell phone data social distancing analysis by Unacast as part of a COVID-19 toolkit gives Minnehaha County a D in a social distancing scorecard through April 15. Read more in a KELOLAND.com Original listed below.

South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says the “curve flattening” the state discusses is not about reducing the number of people who get COVID-19, but reducing the number of hospital beds that will be needed.

The state attributes a projected drop from 10,000 to 2,500 hospital beds to a change in models, impact of people changing their behavior and increased testing across the state.

You’ve met the nominees. Friday night, meet the winners of the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Players of the Year awards.

We’ll be reviewing the list of high school students honored and naming the top players in a KELOLAND Sports special.

It starts at 6:30 p.m. tonight on KELO-TV. You can watch online as well.