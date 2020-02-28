First@4: Shooting victim identified; School boundary update; Great Horned Owl returns to wild

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at Friday’s top stories:

Authorities say Casey Bonhorst is the pizza delivery driver who was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Sioux Falls.

It happened near 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Police say witnesses saw a man running from the area heading south.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect.

The search for a wanted man prompted lockdowns in Aberdeen Friday morning.

Aberdeen Police believed Ronald Dale Elkins was on or near the Avera St. Luke’s hospital campus. After an investigation, it was determined he wasn’t in the area.

Roncalli Elementary school, the YMCA and the hospital were all locked down for a time during the search.

While coming up with two possible boundary options for middle schools and high schools in the Sioux Falls School District, task force members focused on balance.

Task force member Anthony Pizer says research shows that schools that are diverse, including socio-economically, produce better outcomes with students.

Although boundary options were recently released, a new one emerged over the past several days. The school district released a new high school boundary Thursday, which replaces the previously released option B.

Take a closer look at the maps online now.

A Great Horned Owl is back in the wild.

The owl was spotted on a mossy balcony at Avera’s Health Campus on Louise earlier this month. It was taken to the zoo for rehabilitation. The animal was a little malnourished when it arrived, but it was ready to return to nature within just a couple of weeks.

Watch the full video of the release in the story below.

