First@4: SFSD updates Return to Learn Plan; Stensland giveaways; Days of ’76 rodeo award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

COVID-19 is now listed as a cause of death for more than a thousand South Dakotans. Today, state health officials confirmed that 38 more people have died due to the virus, the youngest patient was in their 20’s.

That brings the total number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic to 1,033. Today the state also confirmed more than 1,100 new positive tests.

The Sioux Falls School District is modifying its Return to Learn Plan in accordance with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control surrounding quarantine for those exposed to COVID-19.

The new guidance from the school district says if a person has not had symptoms and tested negative after day 5, they may return to work or school. If a person has not been tested and hasn’t experienced symptoms, they can return after 10 days of quarantine.

Every day this month, Stensland Family Farms is offering a sweet opportunity for fans of their products.

They’re giving anything from a quart of ice cream, to any other of their dairy products in the store for free.

Bringing something a little sweet to a rather unsavory year. After they’re picked, the winners get a 7-day window to claim their prize. If you’d like to enter the contest just visit their Facebook page and look for a post about the contest.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has given another award to the Deadwood Days of ’76 Rodeo.

According to the chamber, this is the first time that a rodeo has won the small, medium and large “rodeo of the year” awards and is a member of the PRCA hall of fame.

You can find more on this story from KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer in this story online.