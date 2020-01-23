First@4: SFPD use Narcan on man before arresting him; Dakota Dunes changes; Sioux Falls School District preliminary boundaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We know your days are busy so here’s a quick look at the top news on First@4.

Sioux Falls police say an incident yesterday afternoon proves why it’s so important for first responders to carry Narcan.

Officers were called to the 700 block of East 19th Street. Investigators say a driver lost consciousness and hit a car in a parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Alex Story slumped over the steering wheel with a syringe in his hand.

Police used narcan to revive him before he was taken to a hospital where he was treated. Story was arrested on DWI and drug charges.

Changes are coming to Dakota Dunes. Dakota Dunes Land Holdings, LLC announced they bought the remaining land and golf course of Dakota Dunes Development Company.

In a news release, Connelly Development is named as the lead developer for DDLH for residential land, commercial land and the Two Rivers Golf Club.

The discussion about new boundaries for Sioux Falls middle schools has started. In this KELOLAND Original, Digital Data Reporter Rae Yost looks at the three preliminary boundary options for middle schools in the Sioux Falls School District.

The school district’s boundaries task force reviewed three preliminary options for boundaries.

Those boundaries may change where students go to middle school in 2021.

The task force has another meeting on January 29th. Maps for new boundaries for high school students are expected to be shared at that meeting, according to the school district’s website.

Community engagement meetings are also planned for March and April. A new middle school and high school will open in the city in 2021.

Flu season is in full swing and South Dakota is getting hit hard. The Department of Health has confirmed nearly 22-hundred cases in the state.

KELOLAND Digital Reporter, Whitney Fowkes spent the day gathering information on the different strains of influenza and seeing which one South Dakota is struggling with.

