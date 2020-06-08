First@4: SFPD seek attempted murder suspect; COVID-19 update; Two more riot related arrests; Hemp plan inching along

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at some of today’s top stories:

Authorities in Sioux Falls are looking for 17-year-old for Decimas Jesus Laurelez after a recently received video from the May 31 violence at the Empire Mall. Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Laurelez was caught on camera throwing rocks. He’s also accused of shooting a gun toward police. An arrest warrant was issued on Saturday.

He’ll be charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement and riot in adult court.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 decreased in the latest test results announced by the state department of health on Monday.

Total positive cases are now at 5,471, up 33 from Sunday’s 5,438. Total recoveries are at 4,403, up 68 from Sunday.

Active cases are at 1,003, down 35 from Sunday.

Two more arrests made in connection with the May 31 riot near the Empire Mall.

Sioux Falls Police said two 17-year-olds from Sioux Falls have been charged as adults in connection to the riot near the Empire Mall.

The pair have each been charged with aggravated assault of a law officer, riot and refusal to disperse from an unlawful assembly.

State Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is reviewing a proposal for South Dakota’s industrial hemp program before it goes to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for clearance, according to the USDA

The USDA would have 60 days to review the proposal once it receives it from the state.

The progress made so far on hemp means it is unlikely any hemp crop could be planted by July.

KELOLAND’s Capitol Reporter Bob Mercer has more in his story: South Dakota’s new industrial-hemp program is inching forward, still needs USDA approval on our website.