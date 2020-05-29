First@4: SFPD plans for weekend protests; COVID-19 update; School district will continue free meals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

A Minnesota prosecutor has charged a police officer with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the restraint death of George Floyd.

Floyd was pronounced dead at a Minneapolis hospital in an incident that began when police responded to a report of a man passing a counterfeit bill in a grocery store on Memorial Day.

The charges came after three days of protests, including looting, scores of fires and the burning of a police station on Thursday even after the governor called the National Guard.

There are several peaceful protests scheduled to take place in Sioux Falls this weekend following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A spokesperson for the police department says multiple organizations have reached out to them regarding the events, and that there are guidelines to keep people safe.

Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls Police Department Chief Matt Burns each released statements in response to the death of George Floyd.

The state of South Dakota confirmed five more people have died of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 59 deaths.

Four of the victims lived in Minnehaha County and the other was from Beadle County.

The number of active cases stands at 1,063, up 22 since Thursday.

You can find the latest on COVID-19 in South Dakota on the Coronavirus page online right now.

The Sioux Falls School District handed out more than 90,000 meals from the middle of March to the middle of May.

Because of the pandemic, the school district had to get creative with how it distributed meals. The district will continue to hand out meals from June 1 through August 14.

There will be seven sites this summer that will operate Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

You can find more details, including the list of sites in this KELOLAND-DOT-COM Original.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre: Bigger spenders don’t always win South Dakota’s elections — Mike Rounds proved that in his upset of two-better financed candidates nearly two decades ago to win the Republican nomination for governor — but money often does matter.

KELOLAND’s Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer reviewed the money being reported in some of the higher-profile contests in Tuesday’s legislative primaries. You can find this story online right now!