First@4: SFPD investigating shooting; COVID-19 in nursing homes; High risk inmate to be released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 700 in South Dakota, according to the latest report from the health department. 31 more South Dakotans have died due to the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 705.

The state announced 1,071 new total coronavirus cases, 2,396 new recoveries and 15 new current hospitalizations. Active cases are now at 17,884, down from Wednesday (19,240).

Yesterday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem asked the public to be extra diligent with personal hygiene and to stay home when sick as ways to help protect the vulnerable population.

Noem’s request comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in nursing homes in South Dakota have been surging, according to data and analysis from several sources.

In this KELOLAND.com Original, we’re looking at how COVID-19 cases in nursing homes have doubled in four-week intervals.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting in the area of 57th Street and Cliff Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Sioux Falls police say a 19-year-old man met another person in the Walgreens parking lot around 1:45 p.m. The man was shot shortly after and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect left after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections is notifying law enforcement and the public about the pending release of a state prison inmate

Correction Secretary Mike Leidholt says Zachary Krueger, 28, is currently serving a 6-year, 6-month and 25-day sentence from Minnehaha County for sexual contact with a person who was incapable of consenting.

The DOC says Krueger’s sentence expires November 20 and will not be under supervision, such as parole.

Yankton County doesn’t have to pay bills it didn’t receive from Sacred Heart Health Services within the 15-day period set by state law for care of indigent patients, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

In a decision publicly released Thursday, Chief Justice David Gilbertson found Avera Sacred Heart Hospital could have requested reimbursements for care to 23 people under South Dakota’s county poor-relief laws. But the hospital didn’t send notices to Yankton County within 15 days.