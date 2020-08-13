First@4: SFPD investigating overdoses, NSIC announcement, Trash in Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’ a look at today’s top stories:

Sioux Falls police are investigating three overdose deaths that all happened within the last week.

At police briefing on Thursday, Sioux Falls Police Capt. Mike Colwell said the victims are a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 37-year-old female.

Investigators believe they were fentanyl-related overdoses, however they are waiting on toxicity reports which can take two to three weeks.

Police say in the last 30 days, they’ve been called to 11 overdoses in Sioux Falls.

A major Division II conference, home to three South Dakota colleges, has cancelled all sports through Dec. 31.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference made the announcement on Thursday. Sioux Falls-based Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls as well as Aberdeen-based Northern State University compete in the conference.

A circuit judge in a financial case correctly ruled against state government’s program for cleaning up leaks from underground storage tanks.

In a decision released Thursday, the South Dakota Supreme Court justices agreed then-Judge Patricia Devaney was right to dismiss state government’s claims against a company, BP plc, regarding pollution at 27 sites in South Dakota.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota increased by one to 148 in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The new death was a man listed in the 50-59 age range in Hughes County.

On Thursday, the DOH announced 82 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state total positive case count to 9,897, up from Wednesday. Total recoveries in South Dakota is now 8,691.

Active cases in South Dakota decreased four to 1,058.

Drop a few hundred thousand people into a town of about 7,000 people and there is going to be a lot more trash.

The Sturgis city manager said an unbelievable amount of garbage is created during the rally.

He shared figures the city compiled this year back to 2014. The city tracks waste over 24 designated designated days. Garbage amounts are tallied in weekly periods. The 24 days include set up days for the rally, pre-rally days, rally days and post-rally days.

New, or initial unemployment, claims increased by 136 claims in South Dakota for the week ending Aug. 8, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

The state had 911 claims compared to 775 in the prior week.

North Dakota had a decline of 137 from 979 to 842 this past week. Claims in Minnesota decreased by 2,978 to 9,337 from 12,315.

Claims in Iowa decreased by 1,035 from 6,317 to 5,282. Nebraska had 2,640 this past week which is a decrease of 306 from 2,946.