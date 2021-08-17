First@4: SFPD investigating first homicide of the year; 395 new COVID-19 cases; DOT counts 525,768 vehicles during Sturgis Rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at some of the latest stories on KELOLAND.com.

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the central part of the city early Tuesday morning.

Sioux Falls Police Department Spokesman Sam Clemens said the first homicide of the year occurred in the 200 block of North French Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

3 people were inside of the home when an argument led to gunfire. An 18-year-old man shot a 19-year-old man several times before he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 18-year-old was taken into custody.

Nearly 400 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths were reported Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Health officials announced 395 new total cases, 92 current hospitalizations and 1,639 active cases.

So far, more than 60 percent of South Dakotans 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. And just over 55 percent have completed their vaccinations.

See all the COVID-19 data on KELOLAND’s Coronavirus webpage.

Attendance at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could be at 500,000 based on the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s vehicle traffic count.

The S.D. DOT reported today that 525,768 Vehicles entered at nine locations to the rally this year. That’s a 14% increase over 2020. The counts are for all 10 days of the Aug. 6-Aug. 15 rally.