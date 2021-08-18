First@4: SF shooting victim identified; Latest coronavirus data; 3rd COVID-19 vaccine available to immunocompromised individuals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

19-year-old Dillion Montileaux-Trevino has been identified as the person killed in a shooting earlier this week.

Authorities say Montileaux-Trevino was shot multiple times. The shooter, 18-year-old Asher Parks faces multiple charges in the case, including 1st and 2nd-degree murder.

The South Dakota Health Department has reported another person with COVID-19 has died. That brings the state death toll to 2,056.

The person who died was in the 20-29 age group.

There are currently 105 coronavirus patients in South Dakota hospitals.

A third shot of both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are now available for immunocompromised individuals.

Health officials are recommending getting a COVID-19 booster shot eight months after receiving their second shot.

Officials expect the booster doses to begin the week of September 20.