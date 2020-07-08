Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 79 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 98; Active cases at 864

First@4: SF man’s death undetermined; 22-year-old man arrested for rape; COVID-19 update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

New COVID-19 numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health show more recoveries than new positive cases.

There were 79 new positive cases of COVID-19 announced on Wednesday. There were 90 new recoveries announced.

With new cases reported on Wednesday, there are only three South Dakota counties without a case yet: Perkins, Harding and Potter.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 79 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 98; Active cases at 864

Sioux Falls Police say autopsy results on the body of Nima Sherpa show no signs of trauma.

The Minnehaha County coroner has listed the cause of death as undetermined.

The missing man’s body was found in an rarely used vehicle near his home.

Cause of death undetermined for missing Sioux Falls man

KELOLAND.com plans to livestream a trio of baseball games later this week.

The first game on Friday will feature an amateur in town rivalry between the Hartford/Humboldt Wood Ducks and the Hartford/Humboldt Gamecocks.

Livestreams on Saturday start around 11 a.m. with action from a three team double header in Lennox.

You can watch this weekend’s action with a play by play from KELOLAND.com Original report Grant Sweeter by clicking on the link below:

PREVIEW: KELOLAND.com Games of the Week July 10-11

Since it seems like everything is back to normal, it’s easy to forget that we are still in a global pandemic.

So, you may wonder if it’s okay to visit your loved one with a compromised immune system. Unfortunately, there isn’t an easy answer to that.

On tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10, we’ll talk with a woman who had a bone marrow transplant about her concerns, and we’ll hear from a doctor who has some advice for safely seeing a loved one.

PREVIEW: Doctor advises when to visit loved ones during pandemic

22-year-old Benjamin Allen Olsen of Sioux Falls is in the Minnehaha County Jail for rape charges.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sioux Falls Police received a call from the victim’s dad saying his 15-year-old daughter was meeting up with an older man at the Rushmore Motel. The dad said his daughter “functions at a lower level.”

Once officers began investigating, they discovered the suspect had raped the girl. They believe it may have happened more than once.

22-year-old man charged with rape at Rushmore Motel

