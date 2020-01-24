First@4: SF man faces child porn charges; A local bakery closes; Gov. Noem cautious of HB 1057

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

A Sioux Falls man is facing child pornography charges. Travis Dean Walter, 40-years-old, has been charged with four counts of child pornography possession. Sioux Falls police say they were alerted by someone who found suspicious images on a cell phone and reached out to police.

Police confirmed the images were child pornography and at least one local victim has been identified. Police said the investigation is on-going and anticipate more charges in the future.

A local bakery is closing its doors. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery announced on Facebook today the business has closed both of its locations in Sioux Falls.

In August, Smallcakes announced it was moving to a downtown location on Phillips Avenue. However, in their social media post they said they didn’t officially open downtown until October.

Governor Kristi Noem sounded cautious Friday about a proposed law that would publish medical providers who perform or attempt gender-changing treatment on many children younger than age 16 in South Dakota.

The Republican governor told reporters her administration is watching HB 1057 as it goes through the legislative process. She said it could change.

The Sioux Falls Police Department say they’ve been using Narcan on a regular basis. Narcan is an emergency treatment that can help put a stop to opioid overdoses.

Anyone can purchase the nasal spray from a pharmacy without a prescription. To use Narcan you simply peel, place and press.

The FDA-approved spray counteracts the life-threatening effects of a prescription drug overdose, but it cannot reverse the effects of methamphetamine.

