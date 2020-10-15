First@4: SF hospitals making changes; Rapid City students in quarantine; Minnehaha County election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

As the number of cases and hospitalizations rise, a lot of businesses are making changes, including two local hospitals.

On Thursday, Avera confirmed they will be moving surgeries from the Avera Surgery Center to other surgical locations.

Sanford Health says no additional elective surgeries that require an overnight stay will be added to the schedule between October 19 – 23.

These moves come days after the South Dakota Department of Health started releasing more specific data regarding hospital capacity as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

More than 300 South Dakotans have died of COVID-19. Today, the state confirmed 13 more deaths. The latest victims include a person who was in their 40s.

The state confirmed 797 new cases, which brings the number of active cases in South Dakota to 7,132. You can take a closer look at all of today’s numbers on KELOLAND.com.

Don’t expect final vote numbers for Minnehaha County on election night. Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz says it will be a 2-day process to count all the votes, based upon the large number of absentee ballots.

Two high schools in Rapid City have students in quarantine following positive COVID-19 cases.

That’s according to the communications manager with the Rapid City School District. Six people associated with the Rapid City Stevens football team have tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the entire football team in quarantine. One positive COVID-19 case on the Rapid City Central competitive cheer and dance team has put 23 students in quarantine.