First@4: Sexual contact with child investigation; Overnight storm does damage; Golfers tee off at Sanford International

A 75-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of having sexual contact with a child for the last six years and police say he may have additional victims.

Police say the first victim to come forward is a 14-year-old girl who says George Wright touched her inappropriately while she was visiting relatives in Sioux Falls.

Homeowners in southeastern South Dakota may be cleaning up storm damage today.

Following the severe weather overnight, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of damage to trees and buildings.

Authorities are asking people to slow down in areas where crews are inspecting and clearing the damage.

More than 500 new COVID-19 cases were announced today, bringing the state’s total case count to just under 140,000.

Active cases are now at 7,794 and deaths hit 2,100.

The action is underway at the 2021 Sanford International golf tournament.

The first players teed off following opening ceremonies this morning.

KELOLAND Sports will cover the action from more than 10 high school football games tonight.

The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week livestream features Washington at Harrisburg at 6 p.m. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

