First@4: Severe winter weather is coming, how to be prepared; Introducing House Bill 1057

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We know your days are busy so here’s a quick look at the top news on First@4.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Friday for the southeastern portion of KELOLAND with additional weather watches in place across the area.

High winds, below freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall is expected. Four to eight inches has been predicted.

Strong winds will take over Saturday, with gusts to 50 mph or higher in the east.

Meteorologist Scot Mundt will have more on the upcoming weather in today’s forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

Speaking of weather, we spent the day gathering all of the tips and tricks to stay safe during the next few days of cold weather.

Traveling in the cold is something that requires even more preparation.

One of the bills introduced to the South Dakota House of Representatives this legislative session is House Bill 1057.



If this Vulnerable Child Protection Act passes, any medical professional who performs a gender-affirming procedure on a minor could be guilty of a Class 4 felony.

Boots AmongTrees with Sioux Falls Pride says half of the bill is pertaining to surgeries.

“It is not legal to do gender-affirming surgeries on minors, so the majority of that part of the bill isn’t even something that is valid to what actually happens in the healthcare industry,” Boots Among Trees, interim vice president with Sioux Falls Pride says.

The U.S. Senate is set to become an impeachment court on Thursday, after the House officially handed over the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Today’s proceedings are mostly a formal presentation of the articles that were signed by House members and transferred to the Senate Wednesday evening.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the trial and opening arguments won’t really begin until Tuesday.

KELOLAND.com reporter, Michael Geheren, will have more on this story online.



Get the latest on this story and other headlines by downloading the KELOLAND News app.