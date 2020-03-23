First@4: Seven more positive COVID-19 cases, testing could change in the future

Less than 24 hours after announcing South Dakota gained seven more positive COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) announced another 7 positive cases in the state. As of Monday at 9 a.m., South Dakota now has 28 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

Gov. Noem also said community spread could be happening in Beadle County.

The Sioux Falls Board of Health will consider recommendations to close some businesses in Sioux Falls to protect residents from COVID-19, depending on the scope of an anticipated executive order from South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Governor Kristi Noem has said it is up to local officials to make decisions on what to do as far as closing businesses. She announced Monday morning she plans to sign an executive order which could provide direction in this area.

Of the 30%, or 265,398, of South Dakotans who could get COVID-19, about 80% would have mild symptoms or have no symptoms, Noem said. At 80%, about 212,318 South Dakotans would have mild or no symptoms.

The World Health Organization says that about 80% of people recover from the disease without needing special treatment.

Governor Kristi Noem said some states with many more cases of community spread COVID-19 have stopped testing individuals because so many people with symptoms have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19. She said those states are focusing on taking care of vulnerable populations.

Noem said, “There will come a point in time where South Dakota will need to do that too.”