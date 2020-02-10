First@4: Senate panel kills controversial bill; Former IHS doctor sentencing; Immunization bill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

A South Dakota senate panel sent a controversial bill to the 41st Day in Pierre.

The bill was amended twice to allow civil action against medical professionals in South Dakota for performing gender altering procedures on children younger than 16.

The bill was killed on a 5-2 vote.

A convicted pedophile, who spent years working as a doctor on Native American Reservations, will find out his fate in South Dakota this afternoon.

Dr. Stanley Weber is already serving 18 years in federal prison for sexually abuse in Montana. He’s set to be sentenced in Rapid City for 10 counts of sexual abuse against children on Pine Ridge.

An accident at Terry Peak Ski Area this weekend killed a man. It happened Saturday afternoon.

The death comes as Terry Peak is joining with a national campaign to encourage skiers and snowboarders to slow down and be ready to avoid collisions.

A bill being considered in the South Dakota legislature would make it a misdemeanor for any educational institution, medical provider, or person to compel another to submit to immunization.

