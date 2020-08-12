First@4: Security fence at governor’s residence; Sturgis to NY travel advisory; COVID-19 in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

Another South Dakotan has died due to COVID-19. Health officials say it was a woman in her 60’s in Lyman County.

According to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health, 102 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Wednesday. The state now has a total of 9,815 positive cases, up from Tuesday (9,713).

A 2019, $400,000 project has been revived to put a security fence around the South Dakota governor’s residence in Pierre.

A senior adviser to Governor Kristi Noem says the project is expected to be done by this fall, saying the the governor’s security team believes it is critical. Noem’s office confirmed that private fundraising has been under way, in addition to a federal security-grant, but said the amounts and sources wouldn’t be publicly released.

KELOLAND Capitol News Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer has a closer look at the history of the plan below:

Rally-goers from the east coast may need to quarantine when they return home from Sturgis.

On Tuesday, New York issued an advisory for anyone who travels to South Dakota, saying the state has significant community spread. Anyone who makes the trip from South Dakota to New York will be required to quarantine for two weeks.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online… It’s a topic on the minds of parents, students and faculty. A lot of uncertainty surrounds the coronavirus and school plans throughout KELOLAND.

The Sioux Falls School District Superintendent, Jane Stavem, addressed some of these concerns with KELOLAND News. She said its plan will adapt to the recommendations of experts in the community.

Keep reading