First@4: Second COVID death connected to Smithfield plant; lawmakers review intoxication allegations

There’s been a second death associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls.

According to an obituary from George Boom Funeral Home, Craig Franken worked at the Smithfield meatpacking plant and was exposed to COVID-19. He died from complications of the virus on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of his life is postponed until conditions are safe again, but the family is having a drive-by visitation. For Franken’s full obituary, click here.

One new death and 70 new positive COVID-19 cases were announced on Tuesday as hospitalizations and recoveries also increased according to the latest update by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Gov. Noem said she spoke with Vice President Mike Pence and White House Coronavirus Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx about testing supplies in the state.

Noem also announced the Care 19 contact tracing app is available for Android.

The Department of Labor and Regulation secretary said the agency is staffing up internally and asking South Dakotans to be considerate. 26 percent of claims have had issues, which are taking a longer time to get a payment.

Over $30 million in benefits have been paid out over the last two weeks.

State senators began reviewing official videotapes Tuesday, trying to judge whether two top Republican lawmakers appeared to be drunk at the state Capitol, during the final early morning of South Dakota’s 2020 legislative session.

Five Republicans and four Democrats are scrutinizing what Senate Republican leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids and Senate president pro tem Brock Greenfield of Clark said and did.

Former state Attorney General Marty Jackley represents them. Jackley objected several times Tuesday morning to Senator Art Rusch, chair of the investigation committee, challenging whether the Legislature had authority under state law and what evidence should be allowed.

KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer reports.

Pet adoptions are on the rise as more and more people turn to animals as a source of companionship amid feelings of cabin fever and loneliness.

At the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, they are doing curbside adoptions due to the threat of coronavirus.

The shelter has already adopted out over 130 animals since it started doing curbside adoptions. More on the pandemic pets in Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.