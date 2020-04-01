First@4: Second COVID-19 death in SD; SFFR parade tonight; Tech schools face uncertainty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at Wednesday’s top stories.

We are learning about a second South Dakota death that’s been linked to the coronavirus. The South Dakota Department of Health also showed an increase in both positive cases and recoveries. There are 129 positive cases in the state.

Family members told KELOLAND News that Mari Hofer – a James Valley Christian 3rd grade teacher who died over the weekend – tested positive for coronavirus. The family also says the 51-year-old had no underlying health conditions and her illness was sudden.

Dr. Josh Clayton of the DOH said in a 12:30 p.m. news conference Wednesday that the second death was a Beadle County resident. Huron is in Beadle County.

A parade of fire trucks will hit neighborhood streets in Sioux Falls Wednesday night. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue announced the parade will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Firefighters will drive through neighborhoods to “spread some cheer and joy during this challenging time.”

Water usage in Sioux Falls doesn’t appear to have increased because of the recommendation to wash hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the director of the city’s public works, Mark Cotter, says that could change.

According to Cotter, a Sioux Falls resident uses about 101.6 gallons of water per day. So, based on water usage, it’s unclear if Sioux Falls residents are following the CDC’s recommendations. But, Cotter said, one trend was identified. While increased hand washing may be a mystery, it appears people aren’t showering as much in the morning.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… Tuition and fees could be nearly the same next fall as they are right now at South Dakota’s tech schools. Or not.

South Dakota leaders will have a better idea come June. That’s when the governor plans a special legislative session on the budget. Right now, no one knows what to expect.

Find out how the new coronavirus economy is affecting the state’s tech schools in this Capitol News Bureau report online right now.