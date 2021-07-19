First@4: Search for kidnapping suspect; Drought impact on ethanol production; K-12 medical marijuana rules

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a closer look at the day’s top stories.

Police are looking for 23-year-old Alexander Felipe Andrade, a man who is accused of kidnapping a 22-year-old woman on Sunday morning.

Police say Andrade and the victim knew each other.

Corn is the vital ingredient for producing ethanol, but with the drought, some ethanol plant operators are concerned about not getting the local grain needed to keep going. This KELOLAND.com Original is on our website right now.

South Dakota’s rules on storing and administering medical cannabis in K-12 settings will apply only to public schools, a panel of legislators decided Monday.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee voted 5-0 to accept a revised set of regulations from the state Board of Education Standards.

The lawmakers refused June 7 to accept an earlier version that applied to public and non-public schools.

Oglala Sioux police say a tribal officer shot and wounded an armed individual after responding to a domestic disturbance on the Pine Ridge Reservation and finding a man dead.

Police say they received a call about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The responding officer found a man who was deceased and another individual with a weapon.

The officer shot the person with the weapon, who was then taken into custody. The officer was not injured.

The FBI is investigating.

Get the latest updates from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video player above.