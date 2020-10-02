First@4: SDSU professor researching COVID-19; President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s top stories as 4 p.m.:

South Dakota is approaching nearly 4,000 active coronavirus cases as one new COVID-19 death was announced on Friday by the state department of health.

On Friday, 386 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 23,522. Recovered cases increased to 19,298, up from Thursday’s 19,068.

Active cases increased by 155 to 3,987. There’s an additional death from COVID-19 as well. The total is not at 237.

The new death was a woman in the 80+ age range.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from the president.

The president and first lady’s diagnoses come after one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Thursday.

Masks and other face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19. One SDSU assistant professor is working on research that could help make that protection even better.

Right now he is working on research to develop a mask that has a filter that could help better protect people from COVID-19.

Yankton is home to the World’s Largest Archery Center.

The facility has been in the southeastern KELOLAND community for about a decade. With over 100 acres, it offers a little something for everyone. The complex has even hosted a number of events that bring in people from all over the United States and the world.

Coming up on Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, you can take a look at the facility, plus what a venue like this means for the state.

Sioux Falls police are investigating gunshots outside an apartment near 41st and Marion Road.

The call came in around 9:15 a.m. Friday. Police are still trying to figure out what happened but several shell casings were found outside. Right now no injuries have been reported.

A bat hanging in the attic or in a room of the house can be an annoyance, and possibly dangerous, but there’s more to bats than that. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said a colony of 150 big brown bats can protect farmer’s fields from 33 million rootworms or more each summer.

The big brown bat and little brown bat are two of the two most common bat species in Sioux Falls.