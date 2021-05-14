First@4: SDSU football heads to Frisco; Solar power in S.D.; Latest COVID update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported as active coronavirus cases dropped in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 45 new total cases announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 123,644.

Current hospitalizations are at 67, down from Thursday.

A South Dakota power company’s efforts to get customers using alternative energy sources to “pay their fair share” has advocates of renewables saying it would end up darkening solar energy across the state.

KELOLAND Investigates looked into the potential consequences of this controversial proposal on the future of solar power in the state.

The South Dakota State University football team will start to make its way to Frisco, Texas on Friday and fans in Brookings sent the team off today.

Sports Director Sean Bower is in Frisco right now, he will bring us interviews with players, coaches and fans leading up to the game and show us the highlights after the championship game.