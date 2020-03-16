First@4: SD up to 10 confirmed coronavirus cases, how states’ testing rates differs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEL0) — South Dakota is up to 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. During a news conference Monday afternoon, Governor Kristi Noem said the death certificate for a man who died does list the virus as cause of death. Nearly 500 tests have come back negative.

The Sioux Falls Public Health Director says city owned and operated facilities will follow new CDC guidelines to limit gatherings to 50 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The CDC recommended the new guidelines for the next eight weeks. City leaders are asking other venues and businesses to consider these guidelines as well.

Governor Kristi Noem and state Finance Commissioner Liza Clark have publicly stated that as of now the belief is that state government has what is needed to address the Covid-nineteen situation.

The bureau’s economist says that given the fluidity of things, they are monitoring the situation around the clock and will keep people apprised if our needs change.

We take a look at how states differ on information shared in coronavirus cases and how rate of testing also differs.

South Dakota has tested five hundred and four people, which is about zero point five six percent of the state’s 2019 estimated population of 884,659.

The rate is better than Nebraska, which has tested 206 people for about a zero point ten percent arate. The state’s estimated 2019 population was 1-point-nine million

