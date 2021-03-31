First@4: SD to open vaccinations to all older than 16; Latest COVID-19 data; Crews continue battling fires in western SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

All South Dakotans 16 and older will soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine

The state health department announced on Wednesday it will expand eligibility starting April 5th.

The state was originally scheduled to move to Phase 2 of its vaccination plan on May 1st.

The number of coronavirus patients in South Dakota hospitals has climbed back over 100.

There are 104 people currently hospitalized. 264 new cases were announced. No new deaths were reported.

About 28 and a half percent of South Dakotans have completed their vaccinations.

Crews in the western part of the state continue to battle fires.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 47% of the Schroeder Fire is contained. Several evacuations remain in place.

The 244 Fire is currently 50% contained. Mount Rushmore remains closed today.

