First@4: SD surpasses 10,000 COVID cases; woman killed in bike vs. calf crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

South Dakota has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus cases and two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota on Friday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Both deaths were listed in the 80+ age range. One new death was a man and the other was a woman. The death toll is now at 150.

There were 127 new positive coronavirus cases announced on Friday, which brought the state’s total to 10,024, up from Thursday (9,897). In South Dakota, there have been 8,773 recoveries, 82 more than Thursday (8,691). A recovered person is someone who has been released from isolation after 10 days have passed since symptoms began.

A 55-year-old woman has died from injuries when a motorcycle struck a calf while in the driving lane on U.S. Highway 16 seven miles east of Hill City.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The death is the third from a crash at the 2020 Sturgis Rally, which is up two from the same time in 2019.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online… High school sports in South Dakota are beginning.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association made the decision in July to move forward with a 2020 fall sports season, with the main reason being based on the positive impact that sports and activities have on the kids.

Tennis has already began this fall and soccer will begin on Friday, August 14, however practice has been going on since the beginning of August.