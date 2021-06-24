First@4: SD Supreme Court continues still weighing Amendment A appeal; Latest COVID-19 data; Police searching for SUV involved in hit-and-run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

The South Dakota Supreme Court is still weighing an appeal regarding Amendment A.

The Amendment would legalize marijuana for people age 21 and older. It was approved by voters in November. Under state law, ballot measures take effect July 1.

Sioux Falls police and the Department of Transportation are investigating banners that a group hung over bridges along Interstate 29.

Clemens says authorities are still looking for the people involved. The Department of Transportation took down the signs.

No new deaths and a slight increase in active coronavirus cases were reported in Thursday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 10 new total cases reported. Active cases are now at 164, up by two from Wednesday.

Police in Sioux Falls have released surveillance images from the car vs. bicyclist hit-and-run over the weekend.

Authorities say the suspected vehicle involved with the hit-and-run is a white SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe and should have damage to the front end.