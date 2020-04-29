First@4: SD COVID-19 recoveries and deaths rise; SF School District hoping for summer classes; Midwest states look to reopen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Here is a look at the top stories on this Wednesday:

Two new deaths were reported due to COVID-19. On Wednesday, the overall death count in South Dakota is now 13, with both deaths listed as happening in Minnehaha County in people over 80 years old.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 60 new cases of the coronavirus as well. There were 100 new recoveries, which makes the third straight day that there were more recoveries than cases.

KELOLAND News has an update on a homicide investigation in southwestern Sioux Falls.

Police responded to an odor call at an apartment on Rolling Green Avenue Monday afternoon. They found the body of 63-year-old Teresa Cate. Authorities say preliminary autopsy reports show she died of a gunshot wound.

After further investigation, her son, 36-year-old Anthony Pritchard, was charged first-degree murder. Police say the two lived together in the apartment.

Bond has been set at $500,000, cash only.

South Dakota State University will provide more than $3,000,000 to its students as part of the CARES Act.

Students could receive up to $600, and SDSU expects more than six-thousand students are eligible.

Gov. Kristi Noem’s back to normal plan for the state won’t mean back to the classroom for Sioux Falls students but it could mean back to summer school classes and activities.

Noem said during a Tuesday news conference that part of her back to normal plan could allow school districts to return to classrooms, such as in groups of 10 students. But each district would need to decide its own plan, she said.

Sioux Falls School Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher said in an interview Wednesday that while remote learning will continue for the rest of the school year, there will be discussions about the district’s recovery plan, which includes summer school and summer activities.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced South Dakota’s ‘Back to Normal’ plan in a news conference on Tuesday, April 28.

South Dakota is one of the latest states to provide a reopening plan or idea in the Midwest.

Many of the Midwest states are preparing to reopen bars, restaurants, gyms and many other businesses.