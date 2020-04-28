First@4: SD COVID-19 recoveries and cases rise; Noem explains ‘Back to Normal’ plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Here is a look at the top stories on this Tuesday afternoon:

The death toll from COVID-19 increased to 12 and was then corrected to 11 on Tuesday. 68 new cases of the coronavirus were announced from Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There are now 1,392 recoveries, up 76 from Monday (1,316). This is the second day in a row new recoveries were more than new cases.

Governor Kristi Noem announced the South Dakota “Back to Normal” plan in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Noem released a plan that helped get the state back to normal by having all citizens practice good hygiene, and stay home when you feel sick.

Noem also outlined how schools, employers and other businesses should handle this plan.

Noem and the Department of Health also laid out the guidelines of how the plan can be initiated.

Noem did mention that schools could have kids returning to class this school year, but it would be on a limited basis.

The DOH and Noem say they can test 3,000 to 5,000 tests per day, which was an important step in this reopening plan.

Sioux Falls police are investigating an unattended death at an apartment complex Monday in southern Sioux Falls.

SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said police don’t know much about the death. Clemens said the death was a 63-year-old woman. The call for police came for an “odor” coming from the room around 1 p.m. Monday. Clemens said it may be an unattended death, but police are awaiting autopsy results.

Nearly 70% of all COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are in the state’s non-white population, according to demographic data released by the state department of health.

South Dakota’s white, non-Hispanic population is 81.4% of the state’s 884,659 estimated population, according to the U.S. Census 2019 population estimates. Yet as of Tuesday, April 28, 32% of all positive COVID-19 cases in the state were in non-Hispanic whites, according to the state DOH. The number of cases in that ethnicity is 730.

A panel that oversees state and local law enforcement in South Dakota plans to ask the governor to use a new power for responding to COVID-19.

The Legislature on March 30 expanded the governor’s authority to temporarily suspend many state laws if they would prevent, hinder or delay management during this pandemic.

The state Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission voted 9-0 Tuesday morning to request that Governor Kristi Noem grant a waiver of the one-year periods that law enforcement officers and 911 telecommunicators have for completing their formal training and certifications.