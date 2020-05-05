First@4: SD COVID-19 deaths and recoveries rise; SD Secretary of Ag resigns; Hy-Vee places limit on meat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Here’s a quick look at Tuesday’s top stories:

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota increased to 24 today. The deaths include 13 at Good Samaritan Society Village in Sioux Falls.

Although positive cases increased by 53 from Monday to 2,721, active cases decreased to 802 as there was 65 new recoveries on Tuesday.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced she accepted a resignation letter from South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture Kim Vanneman on Tuesday.

Noem named Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden as the interim secretary.

Rhoden said his immediate focus will be helping the agriculture industry turn the corner during the COVID-19 pandemic. He says he’s been working with producers following the Smithfield Foods plant closure.

Grocery shoppers will be limited on meat purchases at Hy-Vee stores starting on Wednesday.

The grocery chain announced the limit of four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef,

pork and chicken at all locations.

Hy-Vee says while it has products available at its stores, due to worker shortages at packing plants along with an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they planned to buy.

There will be some changes ahead in elk hunting in South Dakota.

Capitol News Reporter Bob Mercer has a story on a plan OKed by lawmakers to change boundaries as elk populations shift, and in other instances expanding harvest opportunities by expanding into new areas.

The changes were approved by the state’s Legislative Rules Committee today.

State Wildlife Division director Tom Kirschenmann presented a variety that included creating several new elk-hunting units in western South Dakota as well as revising the geographic descriptions of some existing elk units.

Digital reporter Whitney Fowkes has an update on changes for voting on June 2.

Absentee voting is nearly double that of last year. With COVID-19 concerns, more people are voting from home. But if you choose to go to a voting location on June 2nd, workers will be taking extra steps to follow CDC guidelines and sanitize the stations. Learn what those are in this KELOLAND dot com Original.