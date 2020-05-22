First@4: SD COVID-19 deaths and recoveries rise; Minnesota State Fair canceled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Here is a look at the top stories on this Friday afternoon:

South Dakota’s death toll from COVID-19 has hit 50, according to the latest results reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state reported two new deaths on Friday, as well as 106 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to 4,356.

Recoveries rose by 122 cases, lowering the state’s active case count by 18.

The Minnesota State Fair announced Friday the 2020 event has been canceled.

The fair held a meeting with its board of managers on Friday morning.

General Manager Jerry Hammer said in a video announcement the decision was very complex but people’s health was most important and officials weren’t sure what things would look like in the end of August.

A lockdown has been lifted on the Crow Creek Reservation.

Just after 9 a.m. Friday, the tribe sent out a message saying everyone should stay home and lock their doors because of an active shooter. About an hour later, the tribe sent out a second message letting people know the situation was under control.

The South Dakota Department of Health is including the percentage of use of available intensive care unit hospital beds, staffed hospital beds and ventilators as part of the regular COVID-19 updates on the DOH website.

Dr. Josh Clayton, epidemiologist for the S.D. DOH, said all health care facilities in the state are reporting usage. The daily updates reflect the most recent reports shared by the health care facilities, he said.

South Dakota has about 350 total intensive care unit (ICU) beds, said Derrick Haskins of the DOH. The state has about 2,400 staffed hospital beds and 525 ventilators, he said.

Memorial Day weekend is usually a busy weekend for cemeteries, especially larger ones such as Woodlawn, Hills of Rest or St. Michael Catholic cemeteries.

Most cemeteries will not have staff available at the facilities over the Memorial Day weekend. Each of the three cemeteries have had to make other changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.