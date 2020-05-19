First@4: SD COVID-19 deaths and recoveries rise; Mass testing begins in SD nursing homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Here is a look at the top stories on this Tuesday afternoon:

The COVID-19 death toll increased to 46 with two new deaths announced on Tuesday by state health officials.

There were 58 new positive cases of the coronavirus announced Tuesday, bringing South Dakota’s total to 4,085. Recoveries are at 2,914, 130 more than Monday (2,784).

An officer with the Rapid City Police Department has recently tested positive for the coronavirus, the RCPD announced Tuesday.

In a news release, the RCPD said it learned about the test result late Monday afternoon. When the officer first started developing symptoms, he informed his supervisor and hasn’t worked since and is in self-quarantine.

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are investigating a possible arson and vandalism discovered Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. Aaron Nyberg with the SFPD, a man found someone had burned the inside of his vehicle. Police discovered it happened sometime after Sunday afternoon when items were placed in the vehicle in an attempt to burn it up.

The fire extinguished itself and wasn’t found until Tuesday.

Mass testing at South Dakota nursing homes may be a snapshot in time but it will provide a baseline on the coronavirus situation at those homes.

South Dakota has 104 licensed nursing homes. Based on a 2017 DOH study, South Dakota has about 6,600 beds with at least 5,000 residents.

Mass COVID-19 testing at the nursing homes started this week. About one week ago, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence announced they’d recommend all U.S. nursing homes conduct COVID-19 testing by the end of May.

The South Dakota Legislature might be asked to change licensing and fees for professionals who give massages.

The state Massage Therapy Board agreed Tuesday to seek lawmakers’ approval of a two-year license during the 2021 session. The license currently is valid for one year.

Under the proposal, renewal years would match a person’s birth year, even or odd. The board discussed offering a similar proposal last year but didn’t move it forward.