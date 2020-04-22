First@4: SD COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries rise; Congressional Aid Package moves to House of Representatives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Here is a look at some of the top stories for Wednesday:

The death toll, positive COVID-19 cases and recoveries all increased on Wednesday, according to the latest test result numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The SD DOH announced 103 new positive cases on Wednesday. Recoveries rose by 113 cases, however the state saw another death as the total climbs to 9.

Sioux Falls is on track for COVID-19 cases to peak in mid-May and officials are working on an isolation plan for patients who test positive.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says at this point, six percent of cases are requiring hospitalization. He says that is an important figure to monitor to ensure the health care systems don’t get overwhelmed.

Data he shared shows Sioux Falls is at 588 cases per capita. He said that is a number the city watches closely along with hospitalization rate and active cases.

Tyson Foods announced that it is suspending operations indefinitely at a large Iowa pork processing plant linked to a growing coronavirus outbreak.

The company warned that its closing of the Waterloo, Iowa, plant would be a blow to hog farmers and potentially disrupt the nation’s pork supply.

Tyson had kept the plant open in recent days over the objections of the mayor and other local officials.

Congress is moving ahead with another aid package. In a KELOLAND DOT COM Original report, we break down what it means to you.

The deal includes funding for small businesses, the Ag industry, hospitals and testing. However, it’s missing one major thing Governor Kristi Noem wants.

Funds to some South Dakota conservation districts received the green light on Wednesday.

The state Conservation Commission approved the full amounts sought by nine districts.

The loan amounts range from $4,000 to $36,000 to help with many different projects.