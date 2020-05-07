First@4: SD COVID-19 cases and deaths rise; SF city council passes new ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at Thursday’s top stories:

The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased by two on Thursday, according to the latest update from the state department of health. Total deaths reported is now at 31 in South Dakota.

The state saw 126 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 2,905.

SD saw 51 new recoveries, bringing that total to 2,028.

The Sioux Falls City Council met Thursday morning for a special meeting to address the COVID-19 ordinance in the city. Despite the increase in cases, the council has decided to move forward with a plan to reopen certain businesses.

The motion, which eases restrictions on businesses, passed 7-1. The new ordinance goes into effect on Friday, May 8, 2020.

As graduation is taking a non-traditional turn for high school seniors, parents are doing the best they can to support their kids even if they’re not their own.

Through a special Facebook group titled ‘Adopt a Class of 2020 Senior!’, families are connecting to other families with graduates to help bring some joy and enthusiasm to their student’s final year.

In a KELOLAND.com Original online now, back to normal means back to work for some South Dakotans as the state follows Gov. Kristi Noem’s direction and several cities loosen restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

South Dakota’s DOL secretary Marcia Hultman reminded the unemployed in a news release that if they were laid off and were called back to work but refused to return, they would not qualify for unemployment.

Other state officials around the country, including Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, have made similar announcements as those states reduced some business restrictions related to the pandemic.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre, the panel that governs South Dakota’s major public-pension program continued discussions Thursday about ways to keep it fully funded.

State Investment Officer Matt Clark told the South Dakota Retirement System trustees that the fund’s market value was down an estimated 2.28 percent as of April 30.

The system ended the 2019 fiscal year June 30 with a fair market value of about $12.4 billion. That was before COVID-19 sent markets spinning in recent months.