First@4: Schools remain closed until May; SFSD staff member test positive for COVID-19; Authorities searching for missing inmates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Here is a look at Tuesday’s top stories:

Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem shared the latest COVID-19 test results with two new positive cases in South Dakota and two more people recovered.

Noem also advised schools to remain closed until May. Noem said she isn’t mandating schools close until May, but said it is a guideline she wants them to follow.

The SFSD announced Tuesday that a staff member at Laura Wilder Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says they have informed all parents and staff members at Laura Wilder about the confirmed case. The district says they are providing guidance from the South Dakota Department of Health to families and staff.

Eight female inmates left the Pierre Community Work Center without permission Monday night through an exterior door. Every woman was in the minimum security unit.

Women’s Prison staff began escape procedures and law enforcement was notified. The South Dakota Highway Patrol aircraft was used to assist ground operations searching for the inmates.

If you have any information about the women please contact your local authorities.

All public university courses in South Dakota will take place through remote delivery through the end of the semester. The state Board of Regents announced the decision on Tuesday.

In a news release, the board said COVID-19 is forcing it to adjust operations at the six public universities and two special schools it governs.

Students may qualify for credits to their accounts; for a list of credits, head to this story on KELOLAND.com.

The 2020 Summer Olympics have been officially postponed until 2021, the International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed “100%” to his proposal of postponing the Tokyo Olympics for about one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online, the Sioux Falls School District says remote classes are focused on learning.



The method of learning for Sioux Falls will be different over the next several weeks.

“I’m not at all worried about semester exams. These won’t be about A, B, C,… (grades) for the foreseeable future,” Superintendent Brian Maher said.

The Sioux Falls School District will follow Gov. Kristi Noem’s request and remain closed until May 1. KELOLAND.com’s Rae Yost has more on this story online right now.