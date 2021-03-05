First@4: S.D. teachers can get COVID-19 vaccine; Active cases approach 2,100; Salute 2 Frontline Workers concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Teachers and other school employees in South Dakota can now get a COVID-19 vaccine. The South Dakota Department of Health says the vaccines are available through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Teachers and staff in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, child care centers and family child care providers as well as head start and early head start are eligible; find a list of participating pharmacies with the story below.

An additional 40 active COVID-19 cases have been reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 2,096.

There were 164 new total cases of coronavirus reported on Friday, bringing the state’s total case count to 113,229.

Frontline workers can enjoy a night of entertainment in April. The Salute 2 Frontline Workers concert was announced this morning.

The concert will feature Justin Moore & Tracy Lawrence.

Health care workers, law enforcement, and all frontline workers will receive an email via their employers that contains a unique passcode to receive tickets for show.

The weekend weather will cooperate with any plans to spend time outside; get the latest forecast in the video player above.