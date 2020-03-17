Breaking News
Gov. Noem: South Dakota schools to remain closed for another week
First@4: S.D. schools to remain closed; 11 COVID-19 cases in the state; Impact on businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a news conference held Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem says schools will again be closed next week. This is due to the concerns over COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

She says while the state is preparing for many scenarios, as of now, there are no cases of community spread in South Dakota.

The state of South Dakota is up to 11 positive cases of COVID-19; though there are more than 30 tests pending.  The latest patient is a woman from Minnehaha County in her 50s.

11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

Small businesses harmed economically by Coronavirus could receive financial help through the Small Business Administration. 

Governor Kristi Noem said in a news release Monday that small businesses can complete an economic injury worksheet to help in the state’s process to receive a disaster declaration from the SBA.

Once Noem has received worksheets from small businesses, those will be submitted along with a letter to the SBA.  

South Dakota seeking eligibility for SBA’s coronavirus economic injury loan program

Some downtown Sioux Falls businesses are temporarily closing down due to coronavirus.  M.B. Haskett’s owner spoke with KELOLAND’s Brady Mallory. Look for that story on KELOLAND News at 5. 

Now online, you can find a list of major retailers making changes due to the virus.

Major retail stores closing, adjusting hours amid coronavirus outbreak

