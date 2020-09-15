First@4: S.D. Highway Patrol leading crash investigation; COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem says she knows there are a lot of questions regarding the involvement of South Dakota’s Attorney General in a deadly crash over the weekend.

In a lengthy statement released Monday night, Jason Ravnsborg says he was returning to Pierre after attending the Spink County Lincoln Day Dinner in Redfield Saturday night.

As for whether Ravnsborg will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation, Noem says it hasn’t been discussed.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A record amount of people are in the hospital for COVID-19 in South Dakota, according to the latest update from the state department health.

Current hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at 133. This is a new single-day high for South Dakota since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, 193 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 16,994. Total recoveries are now at 14,424. Active COVID-19 cases are down to 2,386. The death toll remains 184.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While multiple companies are working on a vaccine for COVID-19, health departments all over the nation are preparing to distribute it, including South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Health said in an email it’s been working over the past several months to prepare for the eventual distribution of a vaccine.

In the meantime, the department is encouraging South Dakotans to receive the flu shot.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars for shooting his neighbor with a BB gun, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of East Bennett Street around 12:45 p.m. Monday. SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim was hit in the chest, neck and ear. Police said the argument may have started about a motorcycle being started at night.

BURKE, S.D. (KELO) — For the second day in a row, there’s no in-person learning at the Burke school.

In an announcement on Facebook, the Burke School District said the school would be closed for the rest of the week because of a “high number of positive cases among the staff.”