First@4: S.D. DOH reports record new COVID-19 cases, deaths; Football scheduling changes; Abuse arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced a new daily-record number of positive COVID-19 results on Thursday.

Of the 747 new cases, 502 were reported in the past day. The other 245 are old results, which had been held in a file rather than being added into the daily tally.

DOH officials said there were 13 new deaths and 28 new hospitalizations.

Through nearly seven weeks of high school football action, South Dakota has seen 29 games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Thirteen of those games have been made up as new games; we’re taking a closer look at the schedule changes in a KELOLAND.com Original now online.

A 21-year-old mother faces abuse and drug charges after police received a call about children being left unattended.

Police were told the mother left a 2-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy alone with a friend, who then left the children as well.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for much of eastern KELOLAND tonight. Get the latest KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center forecast in the video player below.