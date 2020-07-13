First@4: Return to Learn; COVID-19 case numbers; Severe weather possibility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories.

The Sioux Falls School Board will discuss a Return to Learn plan at its meeting Monday evening. The plan outlines how students and staff will safely return to classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Jane Stavem says the goal is to have students back in class as of August 27, though she acknowledges that could change based on COVID-19 cases in the city at that time.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella will be at the board meeting tonight; look for his report on KELOLAND News at 10.

From the Capitol News Bureau, school districts in South Dakota are eligible to receive more than $41 million of additional federal funding because of the COVID-19 response.

The state Secretary of Education Ben Jones said his department has also applied for a $6.8 million federal grant to redesign K-12 educator preparation.

Jones said Governor Kristi Noem also has millions of dollars available from the federal government that she can distribute to K-12 public and non-public schools and to technical colleges.

Read more about the help that’s available on KELOLAND.com.

South Dakota has more than 7,500 positive COVID-19 cases. The total as of Monday is at 7,524.

There are now 6,543 total recoveries and active cases are at 872.

There were a total of 770 new test results reported Monday.

Review all the data for South Dakota and surrounding states on KELOLAND.com.

There’s a chance for severe weather in parts of KELOLAND Monday; get the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD StormCenter below.