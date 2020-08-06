First@4: Report on COVID-19 at Smithfield Foods plant; Four additional coronavirus deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Review the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

A report released Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention takes a closer look at the coronavirus outbreak at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls from March to April.

The five-page report “highlights the potential for rapid transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in these types of facilities.

Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota, bringing the state’s total to 141 deaths. All four victims were women.

The state reports 105 new positive COVID-19 cases. South Dakota now has 8,145 total recoveries and active cases are at 987.

The coronavirus pandemic means Students at South Dakota’s public universities will have classes on three state holidays this fall.

The holidays are Labor Day, Native Americans’ Day and Veterans’ Day.

Universities will replace those with days-off for faculty and other employees later in the year.

