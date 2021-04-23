First@4: Remembering Edison Middle School art teacher; Latest COVID-19 update; Gaming commission proposes rules

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

199 new total COVID-19 cases were reported by the State Department of Health on Friday.

There are 116 current hospitalizations, up from Thursday.

One new death was reported. The death toll is now at 1,957.

The Sioux Falls School district is mourning the loss of one of its longtime teachers.

Sherri Sherard, who was an art teacher at Edison Middle School, died unexpectedly last week of a brain aneurysm while camping with her family near Chamberlain.

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming has proposed the first round of rules for sports betting on the premises of Deadwood gambling casinos. Another set is still being drafted, according to the commission’s executive secretary.

Members of SDSU’s band found out Thursday night that they have been selected to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2022.

This will be the Pride’s first time marching in the parade.