First@4: Refunds offered for fair concert; Olympic medalist returns to South Dakota; Fire danger reminder for western part of state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

Severe weather brought an early end to the opening concert at the Sioux Empire Fair.

Fair officials are reviewing last night’s evacuation to see if changes need to be made. In the meantime, concert organizers have announced a process for ticket refunds. Find those details in the story below.

A crowd of supporters welcomed an Olympic silver medalist back to South Dakota today.

Chris Nilsen, a USD graduate, won a silver medal in the pole vault at the Tokyo Olympics just days ago.

Hear from him and his fans in Vermillion later today on KELOLAND News.

The city of Sioux Falls plans to buy its first electric vehicle.

The city’s sustainability coordinator says the sedan will likely be a level II plug in electric vehicle (EV) that will take a few hours to re-charge.

Several studies have shown the maintenance cost saving and environmental savings of EVs; learn more in a KELOLAND.com Original story now online.

There is a very high fire danger in two western South Dakota counties, just as thousands of motorcyclists arrive for the start of the Sturgis Rally.

Officials say there is “very high fire danger” in the prairie areas of Butte and Meade Counties. Other areas of the Black Hills are in the high fire danger category.

Get the latest on the weekend forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video player above.