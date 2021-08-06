First@4: Refunds offered for fair concert; Olympic medalist returns to South Dakota; Fire danger reminder for western part of state

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

Severe weather brought an early end to the opening concert at the Sioux Empire Fair.

Fair officials are reviewing last night’s evacuation to see if changes need to be made. In the meantime, concert organizers have announced a process for ticket refunds. Find those details in the story below.

Sioux Empire Fair officials ‘disappointed’ with attendees’ response to evacuation

A crowd of supporters welcomed an Olympic silver medalist back to South Dakota today.

Chris Nilsen, a USD graduate, won a silver medal in the pole vault at the Tokyo Olympics just days ago.

Hear from him and his fans in Vermillion later today on KELOLAND News.

Crowd gathers to welcome Chris Nilsen back from Japan 2020 Olympics

The city of Sioux Falls plans to buy its first electric vehicle.

The city’s sustainability coordinator says the sedan will likely be a level II plug in electric vehicle (EV) that will take a few hours to re-charge.

Several studies have shown the maintenance cost saving and environmental savings of EVs; learn more in a KELOLAND.com Original story now online.

City of Sioux Falls to get plugged in with new vehicle

There is a very high fire danger in two western South Dakota counties, just as thousands of motorcyclists arrive for the start of the Sturgis Rally.

Officials say there is “very high fire danger” in the prairie areas of Butte and Meade Counties. Other areas of the Black Hills are in the high fire danger category.

South Dakota officials warn of ‘very high’ fire danger in Butte and Meade Counties

Get the latest on the weekend forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 