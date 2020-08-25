First@4: RC police investigating double homicide; Another mountain lion spotting; Latest COVID-19 numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

Rapid City police are investigating double homicide that happened Monday night.

Officers were called to the 800 block of East Meadowlark Drive Monday night for a report of a disturbance. On scene, authorities found two people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Investigators believe the victims knew the shooter and that drugs may be connected to the incident. No arrests have been made.

There’s been another spotting of mountain lions in Rapid City.

Two big cats were spotted overnight on Rich Gabrielson’s security camera. Monday morning, three mountain lions showed up on Gabrielson’s security cameras.

Game, Fish & Parks has been notified about the cats. GFP says most mountain lions in South Dakota are found in the Black Hills area.

The South Dakota Department of Health says that just over 200 COVID-19 test results were released Tuesday, the lowest amount since the end of April.

Health officials say 80 of those tests came back positive, bringing the total to more than 11-thousand 505.

The number of active cases went down to 1,530. The health department did not report any new deaths.

There will be no fans allowed at U.S Bank Stadium when the Minnesota Vikings start the 2020 season.

Officials from the Vikings, the state, U.S. Bank Stadium, the NFL and the city of Minneapolis were unable to establish an advisable way to open the gates to the public for now.

The state of Minnesota currently has guidelines specifying an indoor venue capacity of 250 people.

The Vikings open up their season on September 13th vs Green Bay.