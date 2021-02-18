First@4: Ravnsborg charged with three misdemeanors; Latest COVID-19 update; Governor Noem gives legislative update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was charged with three misdemeanors in connection to a fatal crash that killed 55-year-old Joe Boever last September.

Ravnsborg is charged with operating a vehicle while using a mobile electronic device, illegal lane change and careless driving.

Three new deaths were reported in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases in the state are now at 2,068 as 186 new cases of the virus were reported. Hospitalizations are at 92, down from 94 on Wednesday.

Governor Kristi Noem gave an update Thursday on the current legislative session in Pierre.

Noem discussed several bills including SB 177, HB 1110, and the state airplane.

The Capitol had fewer lawmakers walking around this week following eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 last week.

Lawmakers say they are not aware of any more positive cases since then.

The state House voted 41-28 to pass HB 1140 that would prevent GFP law enforcement from entering private property in most instances without permission from the landowner or lessee or without a court order.

Supporters of the bill describe the decision as a way for landowners to have some respect from hunters who would like to use their land.

