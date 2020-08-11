First@4: Rapid City Schools require masks; Postage for absentee ballots; COVID-19 update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

Students and staff at Rapid City Area Schools will be required to wear masks when classes resume next month.

Monday night the school board voted in favor the requirement.

Students return to the classrooms Sept. 8. We’ll have more on Rapid City’s back to school plan on KELOLAND News at 5.

South Dakota Department of Public Safety has released the latest Sturgis Rally Tally numbers.

This first fatal crash reported at the rally happened Monday night. A 22-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 14A three miles west of Sturgis. No helmets were used in the crash.

Authorities have made 64 DUI arrests and have handed out 595 total citations.

The number of active COVID-19 cases went down in South Dakota.

As of Tuesday morning, there was 1,060 active cases in the state. There were 1,146 active cases on Monday.

Health officials confirmed 50 new cases. Current hospitalizations are at 57, down from Monday.

The health department did not report any new deaths.

The state Board of Elections is considering requiring county auditors to show the estimated cost of how much postage they need to send in their marked absentee ballots.

Secretary of State Steve Barnett said the postage estimate is to inform voters how much is needed to mail their ballots back to their county auditors.

The change wouldn’t take effect until after the November 2020 general election.