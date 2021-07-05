First@4: Rapid City police investigating shooting; Authorities recover body from Lake Yankton; 4 protestors arrested in Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

One person is dead and another in critical condition following an overnight shooting in Rapid City.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on North Maple Avenue.

Three people were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Officials have recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy from Lake Yankton on Sunday night.

Authorities say the boy tried to stand on a floating object when he lost balance and fell in. He never resurfaced.

Four people are facing trespassing charges following a planned protest Sunday night in Rapid City.

Police received a report of four people climbing the grain tower near 5th and Omaha. After several hours, the climbers came down and were arrested.